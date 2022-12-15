Krilogy Financial LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.