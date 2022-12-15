Krilogy Financial LLC Has $825,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $344.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.