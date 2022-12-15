Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.