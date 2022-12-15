Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 465 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $176.74 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $440.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.