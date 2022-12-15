Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 686 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 182,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 173,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,633,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

