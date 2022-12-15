Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,438,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

