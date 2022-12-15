Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

