LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Up 0.8%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.12. 13,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 21,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
