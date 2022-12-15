Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 424 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,463,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,628,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.