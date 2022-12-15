Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Shares of 11,807 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WFC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

