Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

