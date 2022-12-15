Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 365 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

