Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 635 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.