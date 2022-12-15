Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.10 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

