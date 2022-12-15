Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 7,600 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

