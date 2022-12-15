Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the November 15th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.55. 7,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

