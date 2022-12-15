Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Lennox International Stock Down 2.8 %

LII opened at $258.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.52.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.92.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

