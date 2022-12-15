Lido DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $930.02 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $930.02 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,251,842 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

