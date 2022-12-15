LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

