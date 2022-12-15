Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.06. 367,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,397. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

