Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $338,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $9.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.50. 5,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,555. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.