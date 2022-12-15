Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
