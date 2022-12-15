Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Trading Down 4%

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 18,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Lions Bay Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Lions Bay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the North American assets which include the Fish Lake Valley property. The company was founded on April 25, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.