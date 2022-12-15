LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 311,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 184,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.