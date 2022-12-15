Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $111.92 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Lisk has a market cap of $111.92 million and $1.26 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005459 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002413 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005101 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000804 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,324,202 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.