Lisk Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $112.32 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004564 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005465 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002382 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005095 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,322,768 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

