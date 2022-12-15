Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0024

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.86 million and $134.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,422,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,379,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00241308 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
