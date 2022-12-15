Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Livent has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 647,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 156.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

