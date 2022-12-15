LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.25

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 15618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on LiveWire Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price on the stock.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

