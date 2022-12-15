LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.16

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $77.27 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

