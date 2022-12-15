Loop Capital Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $370.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair began coverage on RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.81.
RH Stock Performance
Shares of RH opened at $259.48 on Monday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of RH
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
