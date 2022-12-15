Loop Capital Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $370.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair began coverage on RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.81.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $259.48 on Monday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,857 shares of company stock worth $66,212,360. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.