Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 33,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Lordstown Motors

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 650,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $1,124,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,852,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,185,248.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $1,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,852,745 shares in the company, valued at $48,185,248.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,502,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,730,078.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,955,000 shares of company stock worth $13,293,350. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 65.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,043. The company has a market cap of $275.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.