Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 33,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity at Lordstown Motors
In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 650,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $1,124,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,852,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,185,248.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $1,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,852,745 shares in the company, valued at $48,185,248.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,502,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,730,078.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,955,000 shares of company stock worth $13,293,350. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 65.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors Price Performance
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.