Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.11 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

