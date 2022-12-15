LUKSO Price Hits $5.60 on Top Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00032106 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $83.65 million and approximately $751,390.97 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About LUKSO
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
