Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,500 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

