Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $248.93 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

