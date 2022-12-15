LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.00.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

