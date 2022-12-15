LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.00.
About LuxUrban Hotels
