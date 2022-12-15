LVZ Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,416. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10.

