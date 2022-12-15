LVZ Inc. Has $922,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 670,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $20,987,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,686,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,309,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

