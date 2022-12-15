LVZ Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB remained flat at $50.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

