LVZ Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 5.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Terex by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terex Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

TEX stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

