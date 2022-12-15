LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Up 0.3%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.83 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.44). Approximately 4,133,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,274,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.80 ($1.43).

LXI REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,302.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.39.

LXI REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.50%.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

