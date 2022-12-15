Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 25,525 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.93% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $590,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

