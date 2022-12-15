Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,373,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,839 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 329,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,133,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

