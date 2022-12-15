Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 105,000 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $170,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,348,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,458. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

