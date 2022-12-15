MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $2,439,500.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,439,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. 284,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

