Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $530,686.07 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

