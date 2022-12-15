Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.14

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.14 and traded as high as C$83.83. Magna International shares last traded at C$81.15, with a volume of 1,029,010 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.60.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total transaction of C$380,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.