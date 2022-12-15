Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Makita Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 15,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.94. Makita has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $45.68.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

