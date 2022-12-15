Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Critical Comparison

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56 Verisk Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 249.46%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $195.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -179.46% -12.44% -5.71% Verisk Analytics 34.12% 37.62% 12.22%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.63, indicating that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Verisk Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 3.37 -$36.17 million ($2.43) -1.79 Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 9.21 $666.20 million $6.44 27.42

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Marathon Digital on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

